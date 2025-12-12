After climbing out of three-goal hole in Prince George, Blazers fall 5-4 in shootout

Photo: Kamloops Blazers The Kamloops Blazers erased a three-goal deficit but could not seal the deal on Friday night in Prince George, where they lost in a shootout to the first-place Cougars despite a 44-save performance by Ivans Kufterins.

Tommy Lafreniere (2), Cooper Moore and JP Hurlbert were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Kayden Lemire, Bauer Dumanski, Brock Souch and Dmitri Yakutsenak scored for Prince George.

Trailing 3-0 after 20 minutes, Kamloops rallied in the second period to tie it and the teams traded goals in the third. Yakutsenak beat Kufterins in the shootout to win it for the Cougars.

Kufterins stopped 44 of 48 Prince George shots. Preston Lewis made 23 saves on 27 Kamloops shots to get the win.

Announced attendance at CN Centre in Prince George was 3,904.

The loss drops the Blazers to 14-11-2-3, fourth in the WHL’s six-team B.C. Division and eight pointe behind the first-place Cougars, who improve to 20-8-0-0.

The two teams will do it again on Saturday in Prince George. Puck drop is 6 p.m.