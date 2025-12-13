Penticton Vees hosting the Canco Christmas Classic game, collecting donations in support of Toys for Tots to Teens

Photo: Penticton Vees Vees announce Canco Christmas Classic game.

The Penticton Vees are getting into the holiday spirit, hosting a special event in their final game before Christmas break.

The WHL team announced on Wednesday that they would be hosting the Canco Christmas Classic game on Wednesdayl Dec. 17.

Fans are encouraged to wear their ugly Christmas sweaters to celebrate the event and bring a toy for donation in support of Toys for Tots to Teens, led by the Senior leadership students of Pen High

"Every toy donated will come with an entry to win a $250 Fuel Card thanks to Canco, which will be drawn live in the second period," the Vees shared.

As of Friday morning the Toys for Tots to Teens fundraiser has collected 2,200 toys and $11,500.

The Vees will host the Prince George Cougars on Wednesday for a 6:30 p.m. faceoff.