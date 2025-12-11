Forward Vojtech Cihar has signed with the Kelowna Rockets

Photo: Los Angeles Kings Vojtech Cihar

It’s official. Vojtech Cihar is coming to Kelowna.

The Kelowna Rockets announced Thursday they have signed the native of Czechia, just one day after Cihar inked an NHL entry-level deal with the Los Angeles Kings.

Cihar will join the Rockets following the World Junior Hockey Championships.

The 18-year-old forward has joined Rockets teammate Tomas Poletin on the Czechia team at the yearly tournament.

They will face Canada in their opening game of the tournament on Boxing Day.

Cihar has spent the last two seasons with HC Energie Karlovy Vary in the top Czechia professional league.

He has eight goals and nine assists in 70 games over the past two seasons.

The Rockets acquired his rights from Lethbridge last month in the deal that also brought Shane Smith to Kelowna. The Rockets sent Kayden Longley, prospect Grayson Bauer and multiple draft pick to Lethbridge in exchange.