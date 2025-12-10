Kelowna Rockets kick off East Division road trip on a winning note in Swift Current

Photo: Kelowna Rockets Rockets kick off long road trip on a winning note

The Kelowna Rockets kicked off their six-game pre-Christmas East Division road a winning note Wednesday night.

But, what looked to be a laugher after 40 minutes wound up as a nail-biter as the Rockets held on for a 6-4 win over the slumping Swift Current Broncos.

The Rockets lead 3-0 after one and held a commanding 5-1 lead after 40, but the Broncos took advantage of a few breaks to close to within a goal before Shane Smith scored his second of the game off the faceoff on a two man advantage with just over a minute left in regulation time.

Smith had his biggest offensive night in a Rocket uniform with two goals and two assists. Former Bronco Dawson Gerwing, Mazden Leslie, Carson Wetsch and Levi Benson, who also had a pair of assists, also scored.

Rowan Guest had three assists while Will Sharp added a pair of helpers.

Gerwing opened the scoring on the first shot of the game, tipping home Guest’s point shot just 29 seconds in.

Did anyone order express delivery? ?



Dawson Gerwing delivers the first goal 30 seconds in!@Kelowna_Rockets pic.twitter.com/DkjjfAJ8jq — Western Hockey League (@TheWHL) December 11, 2025

Leslie made it 2-0 on a rebound from a sharp angle before Wetsch, cruising through the slot, took a feed from Sharp and beat Joey Rocha who was pulled after allowing three goals on just six shots over the first 10 minutes and three seconds of the game.

Benson from the bottom of the left circle made it 4-0 5:09 into the second and, after the Broncos got one on the power play, Smith scored his first of the night. Sharp faked a shot from the left point then sent a pass to Smith who beat Aiden Eskit with a backhand from in close.

HIGH FIVE! ✋



Shane Smith completes the quintet. @Kelowna_Rockets pic.twitter.com/NyHHwTZZog — Western Hockey League (@TheWHL) December 11, 2025

“It was a great start,” said assistant coach Brandon McMillan on the post game radio broadcast.

“Scoring on our first shift gave us lots of momentum.”

The Rockets controlled the first 40 minutes - they looked home and cooled.

But the Broncos, playing their first home game in a month and riding an eight game losing streak, didn’t give up.

Goals a little more than a minute apart early in the third cut the deficit to two then, minutes after the Rockets failed to capitalize on 1:48 of five-on-three, Carter Dingman beat Harrison Boettiger off the rush to make it 5-4.

It looked as if the Broncos were going to go to the power play with less than four minutes to go when Connor Pankratz was whistled for cross checking, but a melee ensued during which Stepan Kuryachenkov jumped Kalder Varga and began throwing punches even after Varga went to the ice.

Gerwing interceded and both were tossed from the game. Kuryachenkov received an additional major penalty giving the Rockets a lengthy power play to end the game.

McMillan said the Rockets played fairly well in the third but the Broncos took advantage of their breaks. Once they got the first one, he said the team seemed to grip the sticks a little tighter.

“We would like to see a bit more composure.”

The Rockets played without Tij Iginla and Tomas Poletin who have joined their respective world junior training camps.

Defencemen Nate Corbet and Gabriel Guilbault were also out of the lineup with injuries.

The win moves the Rockets into a tie with third place Kamloops in the BC Division, a point in back of the Penticton Vees.

The Rockets continue their road trip in Brandon Friday and Regina Saturday.