Newest member of the Kelowna Rockets signs NHL entry-level contract

Photo: LA Kings Vojtech Cihar

The newest member of the Kelowna Rockets has signed a three-year entry level contract with the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings.

Vojtech Cihar was taken by the Kings in the second round (59th overall) of this year’s NHL draft.

The deal has an annual average value of $975,000.

Cihar’s rights were obtained by the Rockets in a deal last month with the Lethbridge Hurricanes that also brought Shane Smith to Kelowna.

In 27 games with HC Energie Karlovy Vary in Czechia’s top professional league, Cihar has four goals, four assists, two power play goals and eight penalty minutes.

He will join current Rocket Tomas Poletin on the Czechia team competing at the World Junior Hockey Championships.

He is expected to join the Rockets at the conclusion of the tournament.