Penticton Vees dominate Tri-City Americans with 8-0 win on home ice

The Penticton Vees were focused on scoring big on Tuesday night, with an 8-0 victory at home over the Tri-City Americans.

The goals began with Tristan Petersen, who took the puck from a pass from Brady Birnie, scoring high past the blocker of Amerians' goaltender.

The team would then set up a play to Ryden Evers out front to make the score 2-0. Diego Johnson added another with a one-timer for the third goal in the first period.

In the second period with Matteo Danis would make the game 4-0 on a rebound power play goal and then Evers added a powerplay goal of his own to make the score 5-0 heading into the third period.

More goals came in the third period for Penticton, with Doogan Pederson scoring back-to-back.

Ethan Weber would put the final tally at 8-0 for the Vees with another powerplay goal.

Vees goaltender Ethan McCallum stopped all 18 shots he faced in his first start with the team.

Penticton will now head on the road for three games in three nights starting Friday in Seattle.