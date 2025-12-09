Kelowna Rockets open their biennial eastern road trip on the frigid prairies Wednesday

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor Rockets kick off six-game road trip in Swift Current Wednesday.

The Kelowna Rockets will have some new faces in the lineup when they kick off their East Division road trip Wednesday night in Swift Current.

The Rockets have recalled defenceman Dallin Antos and forward Will Matte for the six-game road trip.

Antos, 17, has four goals and eight points in 18 games with Drumheller in the AJHL while Matte, 16, has seven goals and 12 points in 18 games with the Calgary Flames U18 AAA program.

The pair were called up as the Rockets head into the trip minus some key players.

Forwards Tij Iginla and Tomas Poletin will miss the trip as they attend Canada and Czechia training camps for the upcoming world juniors.

Defencemen Peyton Kettles, Nate Corbet and Gabriel Guilbault are all out with injuries.

The trip will see the Rockets play six games over a 10-day period with stops in Swift Current, Brandon (Friday), Regina (Saturday), Moose Jaw (Tuesday, Dec. 16), Saskatoon (Wednesday, Dec. 17 and Prince Albert (Friday, Dec. 19).

The Rockets will take on a Swift Current team mired at the bottom of the Western Hockey League standings and losers of eight in a row.

Kelowna is 6-3-1 in its last 10 and have a sparkling 9-4-1 record away from Prospera Place.

Following the road trip they are off until Dec. 27 when they entertain the Vancouver Giants.