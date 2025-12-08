Three Kelowna Rockets make roster for World Junior Championship

Photo: Kelowna Rockets Tij Iginla has been selected to represent Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Three players from the Kelowna Rockets will be competing for their countries at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Tij Iginla will suit up for Team Canada at the event, which begins on Boxing Day in Minnesota. This will be his first appearance at the World Juniors after representing Canada at the 2022 World U-17 Hockey Challenge and the 2024 IIHF World U18 Championships.

Iginla, a top-six NHL draft pick, has 27 points (13G, 14A) in 17 games to begin the 2025–26 season. He was named the WHL Player of the Month for November.

The other two players heading to Minnesota are Tomas Poletin and Vojtech Cihar, who will both represent Team Czechia.

Poletin has racked up 25 points (14G, 11A) in 25 games for the Rockets. He currently leads the team in powerplay goals. This will also be his first appearance at the tournament.

Cihar, acquired earlier this season from Lethbridge, has spent the year playing pro in Czechia with HC Energie Karlovy Vary. He could potentially join the Rockets following the World Juniors and could make his Kelowna debut shortly after the tournament.

The 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship begins December 26, 2025, in Minneapolis and Saint Paul.

The full Roster for Team Canada was announced on Monday.