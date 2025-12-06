Overtime goal lifts Kamloops Blazers past Penticton Vees on the road Saturday

Photo: Kamloops Blazers Kamloops Blazer Cooper Moore fires a shot towards the Penticton goal Friday night at the Sandman Centre.

Overtime heroics lifted the Kamloops Blazers past the Penticton Vees Saturday night as the Blue and Orange took a 2-1 win on the road.

The Blazers were visiting Penticton for the first time, winning the final game of a three-game series against the new WHL expansion team that moved over from the BCHL this season. The Blazers won their first-ever meeting last week at home, but suffered a blowout loss yesterday at the Sandman Centre.

It was a closer affair to finish off the series in Penticton.

Left winger Brooks DeMars got the opening goal halfway through the second period for the Vees, who were celebrating a teddy bear toss night.

It wasn’t until five minutes left in the third period that the Blazers finally broke through with Owen Cooper tipping the puck in off a shot from Andrew Thompson who kept the puck in the offensive zone along the wall and whipped it towards the goal.

With under a minute to go in 3-on-3 overtime, defensemen Isa Guram got the game-winning goal, sniping a top corner goal from the top of the left circle after a backhand pass down low from JP Hurlbert.

The assist for Hurlbert gives him a league leading 50 points in 29 games.

Blazers’ goalie Ivans Kufterins made 24 saves on 25 shots while Penticton’s Andrew Reyelts turned aside 21 of 23 shots he faced.

The Blazers had their chances to keep the game out of overtime, but went 0/4 on the powerplay. Penticton was 0/1 with the man advantage.

The OT win moves the Blazers to 14-11-2-2 on the season, good for second in the WHL’s B.C. Division and third in the western conference. Penticton, meanwhile, are 12-8-4-3 and remain just Ione point back of the Blazers in the WHL’s western conference standings.

Kamloops and Penticton won’t meet again until Jan. 9, 2026.

Next up for the Blazers will be a pair of games in Prince George to play the B.C. Division-leading Cougars next Friday and Saturday night. The Cougars currently have 38 points while the Blazers have 32.