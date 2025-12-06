Vees fall 2–1 in overtime on teddy bear toss night

Photo: City of Penticton Vees drop game in overtime to Blazers

The Penticton Vees couldn’t hold onto a late lead Saturday night, falling 2–1 in overtime to the Kamloops Blazers during the team’s first-ever WHL Teddy Bear Toss game at the SOEC.

After a scoreless opening period, Vees forward Brooks DeMars triggered the teddy bear toss with his second goal of the season, giving Penticton a 1–0 lead heading into the third. The Vees also killed off two late second-period penalties to protect the advantage.

Kamloops finally broke through with 4:33 left in regulation, when Owen Cooper scored on a deflection that bounced off Vees goaltender AJ Reyelts and in, sending the game to overtime.

The extra frame was short-lived. The Blazers controlled the puck from the start, and Isa Guram fired home the winner high on the blocker side to complete the comeback.

Penticton went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill but couldn’t convert on their lone power play. Reyelts finished with 21 saves, while Kamloops’ Ivans Kufterins stopped 24 of 25 shots.

The Vees, now 12-8-4-3, return to the ice Tuesday at home against the Tri-City Americans. Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m.