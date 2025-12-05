Rockets score four unanswered in come-from-behind win in Seattle

Photo: Contributed Carson Wetsch leads the charge after his first of two Friday

The Kelowna Rockets flexed their offensive muscles in the third period Friday night.

The Rockets kicked off a string of seven straight on the road leading up to the Christmas break with four unanswered third period goals in a 5-3 win in Seattle.

The Rockets trailed the T-Birds 3-1 after 40 before taking the game over in the third.

Levi Benson kickstarted the comeback 2:01 into the third. Shane Smith intercepted a clearing pass and found Benson alone in the slot who made no mistake in getting his first of the campaign.

Captain Carson Wetsch tied it four minutes later with his second of the night off the rush as he deked to his backhand after a nice feed from Dawson Gerwing.

Wetsch returned the favour, helping set up Gerwing for the winner as he got his stick on a point shot from Rowen Guest. The puck fluttered high over Grayson Malinoski in the Seattle net.

Mazden Leslie closed out the scoring with Malinoski on the bench for an extra attacker and the Rockets shorthanded.

The Rockets outshot the T-Birds 19-12 in the final period and 37-36 overall.

Josh Banini made 33 saves to earn the victory.

Friday's game was likely the final game for Tij Iginla and Tomas Poletin for the next few weeks. Both are expected to be named to their respective teams for the upcoming World Junior Hockey Championships beginning Boxing Day.

The win moved the Rockets into a second palace tie with both Kamloops and Penticton, each with 30 points.

The Rockets are shown in second by virtue of more wins than Penticton and having played fewer games than Kamloops.

Kelowna gets a few days off before boarding the bus Monday for the long trip to Swift Current where they open their six-game East Division road trip Wednesday.