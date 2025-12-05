Vees score seven to spoil Teddy Bear Toss night for Blazers

Photo: Brian Johnson/Kamloops Blazers Kayd Ruedig scores for the Kamloops Blazers early in the second period on Friday at Sandman Centre, where they fell 7-2 to the visiting Penticton Vees.

The Kamloops Blazers had their win streak snapped at three games on Friday night with a lopsided loss to the Penticton Vees.

Kayd Ruedig and JP Hurlbert were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Jiri Kamas, Diego Johnson, Callum Stone, Tristan Petersen, Jacob Kvasnicka and Ryder Evers (2) scored for the Vees.

The Blazers trailed 1-0 after the first period, but Ruedig scored the Teddy Bear Toss goal two minutes into the second to tie it up. Then the Vees poured it on, scoring twice in the second and four more times in the third to make it 7-2.

Hurlbert’s goal late in the second period gives him 21 on the season (21-28-49), which is tops in the WHL. He and lineman Nathan Behm (16-26-42), who added an assist on Friday, sit atop the league’s list of scoring leaders.

Kamloops goalie Logan Edmonstone made 24 saves on 31 shots, while Andrew Reyelts stopped 31 of 33 shots in net for the Vees.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 4,067.

The loss moves the Blazers to 13-11-2-2 on the season, good for second in the WHL’s B.C. Division.

The two teams will do it again in Penticton on Saturday. Puck drop at South Okanagan Events Centre is 6 p.m.