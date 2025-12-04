WHL News

Rockets fall to division-leading Cougars in final home game before Christmas

Rockets hit road on downer

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor Rockets fall 4-2 to the Cougars Wednesday

The Kelowna Rockets closed out the pre-Christmas portion of their home schedule on a sour note.

The Rockets fell behind by two goals on three different occasions and were unable to claw their way back in a 4-2 defeat at the hands of the BC Division-leading Prince George Cougars.

The Rockets had a chance to climb to within striking distance of the Cougars with a win Wednesday, but the Cougars had other ideas.

They burned the Rockets off the rush too many times and it came back to bite them.

Carson Carels with a hard shot from the left faceoff circle opened the scoring and Jett Lajoie with a similar shot from the right circle closed the scoring late - both off the rush.

Defensively we weren’t very sharp tonight. I thought we let them get up to speed in the neutral zone which, when we’re playing well, teams really struggle against us,” said head coach Derrick Martin.

“I thought we lost a lot of assignments in D-zone coverage. We weren’t stopping our feet and battling. Things you got to clean up and got to clean up in a real big hurry.”

Dimitri Yakutsenak made it 2-0 when the puck squirted to him alone in the slot 15 minutes into the opening frame.

Gabriel Guilbault got that one back with his first of the season, beating a screened Joshua Ravensbergen from the right point.

Moments later Guilbault left the game after being hit in the face with a puck. He didn’t return.

Martin didn’t have an update on his condition after the game.

The Rockets are already without defencemen Peyton Kettles who underwent shoulder surgery a few weeks ago and Nate Corbet who is listed as week-to-week with a lower body injury.

The Cougars re-established the two-goal lead in the opening minute of the second when Brock Souch beat Harrison Boettiger from the low slot on a PG power play.

Prince George was handed the power play when Hayden Paupanekis got an extra minor following a fight with Corbin Vaughn at the end of the first.

Paupanekis atoned himself later in the period, tapping home a beautiful feed from Tomas Poletin.

But, despite several promising chances, they were unable to find the equalizer.

The Rockets now head out onto the road for seven straight.

They open up the road trip in Seattle Friday night before leaving for the Prairies and a six-day trip through the East Division beginning next Wednesday in Swift Current.