Kelowna Rockets host Prince George in their final home game before Christmas

Rockets to host Cougars

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor Tij Iginla and the Rockets host Prince George Wednesday

The high-flying Prince George Cougars will invade Prospera Place Wednesday in what will serve as the Kelowna Rockets final home game before the Christmas break.

The Cougars come into the contest winners of eight of their last 10 and lead the BC Division by four points over the second place Kamloops Blazers.

The Rockets, 6-2-2-0 over their last 10, can pull even with the Blazers and climb to within four points of the Cougars with a win on home ice.

To pull that off, they will have to contain a Cougars offence led by the trio of Tarik Parascak (19g-18a), Kooper Gizowski (12g-23a), and Brock Souch (6g-25a).

They also feature the top special teams units in the Western Hockey League.

The Cougars power play is hitting at a lethal 37.5 per cent clip while they have killed off 84.9 per cent of their penalties.

The Rockets penalty kill has also been extremely efficient of late, moving into second overall at 84.7 per cent.

Kelowna, with the second most penalty minutes in the league will have to find a way to stay out of the box.

The Rockets will be without two of their key pieces for Wednesday's game.

Defenceman Nate Corbet is out week-to-week with a lower body injury while forward Hiroki Gojsic is day-to-day with an upper body injury.

Wednesday’s game will also feature two of the hottest players at their position.

Rockets forward Tij Iginla was named the league’s player of the month after registering 11 goals and 13 assists in 13 games, while Cougars goaltender Joshua Ravensbergen was named the top netminder in November after winning eight of his 10 starts while posting a 2.00 goals against average.

The Rockets hit the road for seven following Wednesday’s game.

They travel to Seattle Saturday, then leave for their biennial Eastern Division road trip next week.

The six-game swing begins next Wednesday in Swift Current.