Kelowna Rockets close out a three-game road trip with a win Saturday in Spokane
Rockets win to close trip
The Kelowna Rockets are heading home with four of a possible six points from a three game U.S. Division road trip.
They opened, and closed the trip with wins in Spokane, including Saturday’s 4-1 triumph.
They fell in Tri-City 5-2 Friday night.
Carson Wetsch scored a pair of goals for the Rockets in the win Saturday. Hiroki Gojsic and Tomas Poletin with 14th also scored for the Rockets.
Wetsch opened the scoring 16 minutes into the first. His shot from just inside the blueline seemed to handcuff Carter Esler and squeeze through the five hole.
Gojsic doubled the lead a minute later, taking a pass from Hayden Paupanekis and wiring a shot to the top corner.
Poletin from the bottom of the left circle made it 3-0 in the third before Wetsch sealed it into an empty net.
Harrison Boettiger, the game’s first start, turned aside 33 shots in his first game back since representing the Rockets at the CHL-USA prospects series in Alberta earlier in the week.
The Rockets closed out the month of November with an 8-3-2-0 record which allowed them to climb from the basement of the BC Division to a tie for third with Penticton, two points in back of second place Kamloops and just six in back of division-leading Prince George.
The Rockets will entertain those Cougars Wednesday night in their final home game before the Christmas break.
They will head to Seattle Saturday before leaving on their six-game East Division road trip.
That trip begins a week Wednesday in Swift Current and concludes Dec. 19 in Prince Albert.
Poletin and Tij Iginla are expected to miss that trip as they head to their respective training camps in advance of the World Junior Hockey Championships.
More WHL articles
- Kelowna Rockets
- West Kelowna Warriors
- Penticton Vees
- Vernon Vipers
- Kelowna Chiefs
- Kelowna Minor Hockey
- West Kelowna Minor Hockey
- Penticton Minor Hockey
- Vernon Minor Hockey
- Winfield Minor Hockey
- Pacific Adult Hockey League
- Kelowna Ball Hockey League
- Field Hockey Okanagan
- Okanagan Rockets
- Kelowna Heat Spring Hockey
- Okanagan Jr Warriors
- Canadian Hockey Enterprises
- Okanagan Hockey Group
- The Rink
- Canadian Sport School Hockey League
- BCHL | KIJHL | WHL | NHL
Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.
Previous Stories
- Blazers hammer Royals 8-2 Mar 6
- Rockets back into playoffs Mar 6
- Rockets surge into second Mar 4
- Kraken sign Vees player Mar 3
- Blazers back in win column Feb 28
- Vees set new wins record Feb 28
- Rockets run streak to six Feb 27
- Blazers routed in Everett Feb 27
- Vees fall to Blades 5-3 Feb 26
- Rockets win defensive battle Feb 25
- Vees headed to playoffs Feb 25
- Rockets look to keep rolling Feb 24