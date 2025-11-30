WHL News

Kelowna Rockets close out a three-game road trip with a win Saturday in Spokane

The Kelowna Rockets are heading home with four of a possible six points from a three game U.S. Division road trip.

They opened, and closed the trip with wins in Spokane, including Saturday’s 4-1 triumph.

They fell in Tri-City 5-2 Friday night.

Carson Wetsch scored a pair of goals for the Rockets in the win Saturday. Hiroki Gojsic and Tomas Poletin with 14th also scored for the Rockets.

Wetsch opened the scoring 16 minutes into the first. His shot from just inside the blueline seemed to handcuff Carter Esler and squeeze through the five hole.

Gojsic doubled the lead a minute later, taking a pass from Hayden Paupanekis and wiring a shot to the top corner.

Poletin from the bottom of the left circle made it 3-0 in the third before Wetsch sealed it into an empty net.

Harrison Boettiger, the game’s first start, turned aside 33 shots in his first game back since representing the Rockets at the CHL-USA prospects series in Alberta earlier in the week.

The Rockets closed out the month of November with an 8-3-2-0 record which allowed them to climb from the basement of the BC Division to a tie for third with Penticton, two points in back of second place Kamloops and just six in back of division-leading Prince George.

The Rockets will entertain those Cougars Wednesday night in their final home game before the Christmas break.

They will head to Seattle Saturday before leaving on their six-game East Division road trip.

That trip begins a week Wednesday in Swift Current and concludes Dec. 19 in Prince Albert.

Poletin and Tij Iginla are expected to miss that trip as they head to their respective training camps in advance of the World Junior Hockey Championships.