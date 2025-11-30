WHL News

Kamloops Blazers take down Penticton Vees 7-5 in first-ever game between new B.C. Division rivals

Blazers win three straight

Photo: Kamloops Blazers The Kamloops Blazers won their first ever game against the new expansion team Penticton Vees on Saturday night with a 7-5 win.

There were new threads and a new foe on the ice at the Sandman Centre as the Kamloops Blazers beat the Penticton Vees in a goal-filled, 7-5 affair at home.

The Vees joined the WHL this season as an expansion club after years in the BCHL and Saturday night was the first-ever meeting between the new B.C. Division rivals. Kamloops’ Rhett Ravndahl, Andrew Thomson, Nathan Behm, Tommy Lafreniere (2), Cooper Moore and Dryden Deobald scored in the Blazers' new alternate orange jerseys.

The Blazers opened the scoring midway through the first period with Ravndahl's goal, but the Vees tied the game with just three minutes left in the first frame. Kamloops took the lead back a minute later with Thomson’s first of the season.

The Vees didn’t stay down for long, knotting the game less than a minute into the second period.

The back and forth continued with Behm taking the lead for the Blazers again halfway through the second period, and the Vees responded three minutes later to tie the game at three.

The Blazers responded with the first two consecutive goals of the game starting with a powerplay marker from Lafreniere followed by an even strength goal from Cooper before the first 40 minutes were up.

In the third, the Vees chipped away at the Blazers’ lead again with a powerplay goal of their own and the game-tying score by the halfway mark of the period.

Deobald got the winner for the Blue and Orange — his first-ever goal — with a deflection goal off a shot from Moore at the 16-minute mark, and Lafreniere got the empty netter insurance goal a minute later.

Blazers’ netminder Logan Edmonstone stopped 23 of 28 shots while Penticton’s Andrew Reyelts stopped 20 of 26.

The Blazers were 1/3 on the powerplay while Penticton was a perfect 1/1.

With the victory, the Blazers have now won three in a row, winning Saturday at home at theSandman Centre in front of 3,481 fans.

With the win, the Blazers improve to 13-10-2-2 on the season and sit fourth in the western conference while the Penticton Vees are now 11-8-3-3 and fifth in the west.

The Blazers and Vees played the first of three straight games against each other on Saturday. They’ll do it all again next Friday at the Sandman Centre in the first of a home and home double header next weekend.