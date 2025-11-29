Rockets lose away game 5-2 to Tri-City Americans Friday night
Rockets drop road game
The Kelowna Rockets dropped the second game of the their three-game U.S. road trip Friday night against the Tri-City Americans.
The Americans got off to a good start at their home rink in Kennewick, Washington, scoring mid-way through the first period and again in the second.
But the Rockets fought back in the third, with Shane Smith scoring just 13 seconds into the final frame, off an Americans' turnover.
Just 31 seconds later, Tij Iginla jumped on a loose puck in front of the Americans net to tie the game.
But the Rockets were unable to capitalize again on their momentum, and the Americans restored their lead at 11:38 in the third, before adding two more insurance markers.
The Rockets now have one win and one loss on their current road trip, closing it out Saturday night in Spokane against the Chiefs. The puck drops at 6:05 p.m.
More WHL articles
- Kelowna Rockets
- West Kelowna Warriors
- Penticton Vees
- Vernon Vipers
- Kelowna Chiefs
- Kelowna Minor Hockey
- West Kelowna Minor Hockey
- Penticton Minor Hockey
- Vernon Minor Hockey
- Winfield Minor Hockey
- Pacific Adult Hockey League
- Kelowna Ball Hockey League
- Field Hockey Okanagan
- Okanagan Rockets
- Kelowna Heat Spring Hockey
- Okanagan Jr Warriors
- Canadian Hockey Enterprises
- Okanagan Hockey Group
- The Rink
- Canadian Sport School Hockey League
- BCHL | KIJHL | WHL | NHL
Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.
Previous Stories
- Rockets surge into second Mar 4
- Kraken sign Vees player Mar 3
- Blazers back in win column Feb 28
- Vees set new wins record Feb 28
- Rockets run streak to six Feb 27
- Blazers routed in Everett Feb 27
- Vees fall to Blades 5-3 Feb 26
- Rockets win defensive battle Feb 25
- Vees headed to playoffs Feb 25
- Rockets look to keep rolling Feb 24
- Vees make history with win Feb 22
- Cup seeking volunteers Feb 22