WHL News

Rockets lose away game 5-2 to Tri-City Americans Friday night

Rockets drop road game

Photo: Kelowna Rockets The Rockets dropped an away game to the Tri-City Americans Friday night,

The Kelowna Rockets dropped the second game of the their three-game U.S. road trip Friday night against the Tri-City Americans.

The Americans got off to a good start at their home rink in Kennewick, Washington, scoring mid-way through the first period and again in the second.

But the Rockets fought back in the third, with Shane Smith scoring just 13 seconds into the final frame, off an Americans' turnover.

Just 31 seconds later, Tij Iginla jumped on a loose puck in front of the Americans net to tie the game.

But the Rockets were unable to capitalize again on their momentum, and the Americans restored their lead at 11:38 in the third, before adding two more insurance markers.

The Rockets now have one win and one loss on their current road trip, closing it out Saturday night in Spokane against the Chiefs. The puck drops at 6:05 p.m.