WHL News

Kelowna Rockets open three game U.S. road trip on a winning note

Rockets inch up standings

Photo: Contributed Tomas Poletin celebrates his goal in the Rockets 6-1 win

The Kelowna Rockets continue to have success away from Prospera Place.

The Rockets improved their road record to 7-3-1-0 Wednesday with a convincing 6-1 win in Spokane to open up a three game US Division road trip.

Tij Iginla and Carson Wetsch each had a goal and an assist while newly acquired Shane Smith added a shorthanded goal.

Dawson Gerwing, Tomas Poletin and Nate Corbet also scored for the Rockets who got contributions from up and down the lineup.

Josh Banini turned away 29 shots to earn the victory and even his record at 5-5-2.

Linden Sobocan was called up to back up Banini with Harrison Boettiger in Alberta for the CHL/USA Prospects Challenge series.

Boettiger is expected to rejoin the team Thursday.

The Chief opened the scoring six minutes in but it was all Rockets on the scoreboard after that.

Gerwing tied it, converting on a two-on-one, beating Linus Vieillard on the short side.

With time running out in the first, Hiroki Gojsic intercepted a clearing pass and fed Poletin in the slot. Poletin’s 13th stood up as the game winner.

Corbet and Wetsch made it 4-1 after two.

Iginla made it 5-1 with a backhand from in tight while falling down before Smith closed out the scoring with a shorthanded breakaway from centre ice.

Kelowna outshot Spokane 34-30 on the night.

Wednesday’s win moves the Rockets into a third place tie with Kamloops in the BC Division, a point in back of Penticton.

They hold a game in hand on the Vees.

The Rockets are now off until Friday when this three game road trip continues in Tri-City. They close it out back in Spokane Saturday.

They play their final home game before the Christmas break next Wednesday when the division-leading Prince George Cougars come to town.