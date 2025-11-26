Peyton Kettles signs entry level deal with NHL Penguins
Rocket inks NHL deal
Kelowna Rockets defenceman Peyton Kettles has signed an entry level contract with the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins.
The deal comes just three days after the 18-year-old underwent successful shoulder surgery in Pittsburgh.
According to PuckPedia, the three year deal includes a signing bonus of $87,500.
Kettles, a second round pick of the Penguins in this year’s entry draft, was acquired by the Rockets in a blockbuster deal with the Swift Current Broncos at the end of October.
However, a shoulder injury that kept him out of training camp and delayed the start of his WHL season, limited him to just three games with the Rockets before it was determined he would have to undergo shoulder surgery.
The surgery was performed by Penguins head team physician Dr. Dharmesh Vyas last Friday at UPMC Shadyside Hospital.
