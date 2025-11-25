Penticton News
Pentictons cutest canine wins the applause at Vees home game
Cutest pup wins over crowd
Photo: Contributed
Jake on the South Okanagn Events Centre's jumbotron.
Penticton's cutest pup was officially announced during the Vees game against the Vancouver Giants Friday night.
Jake, a golden retriever owned by Key Yastremsk, stole the crowd's hearts, receiving the loudest applause of three canines at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Casey Richardson's Ares and Kelsey Potter's Winston were runners up as part of an online contest by Yellow Dog Brewing.
"Congrats 12 year old Jake for winning our first Cutest Pup Contest," the Vees said on social media
The pretty pooch and his owners took home a $200 Yellow Dog prize pack and a Penticton Vees jersey.
Photo: Contributed
Penticton's Cutest Pup poster.
More Penticton News
RECENT STORIES
- Local artists to get spotlightKamloops - 6:00 pm
- Enjoy local's Adele tributeOkanagan - 6:00 pm
- Deadly slide near CrestonCreston - 5:23 pm
- Truck knocks out powerKelowna - 4:48 pm
- Local Iranians celebrateKelowna - 4:01 pm
Real Estate
5220 Sutherland Road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$899,000
more details
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$899,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Maggie (& Tillie) South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
© 2026 Castanet.net