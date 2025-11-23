WHL News

Tomas Poletin launched hundreds of stuffies on 'Teddy Bear Toss Night' at Prospera Place

Rockets win fight filled affair

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor Kelowna Rockets edged Portland 2-1 on Teddy Bear Toss Night

If you didn’t know any better, you would have thought the Kelowna Rockets and Portland Winterhawks were bitter division rivals and not occasional combatants.

The teams combined for 102 minutes in penalties, eight fighting majors and three game misconducts in a first period that included a five-on-five skirmish and a lengthy delay to collect hundreds of teddy bears.

Oh, and it was Teddy Bear Toss Night as well. A power play goal from Tomas Poletin 6:32 into the opening period guaranteed the stuffies would be hurled onto the ice earlier than last year when fans had to wait until the early going of the third period.

Poletin took a pass from Tij Iginla and wired a wrist shot from the top of the left circle to set off the festivities.

The delay added to an opening period that took a little more than an hour to complete.

If Poletin’s goal was just the starter and his unexpected fight with defenceman Carter Sotheran while sticking up for teammates the appetizer, then the main event was a full-on melee 17:17 into the first.

The festivities seemed to start innocently enough with Iginla and Kyle McDonough jostling in front of the net. The gloves eventually came off and, as they squared off, everyone else grabbed partners and got into it to one degree or another.

When all was said and done, gloves and sticks littered the ice and after a lengthy discussion, the officials handed out 80 minutes in penalties including six fighting majors and game misconducts to Rockets Daniel Pekar and Portland’s Aaron Zulinick for a fight after the initial fight had started and to Rockets Hayden Paupanekis for instigating a fight.

“That’s certainly not how we drew it up, but sometimes the game calls for that and I thought the guys responded well,” said head coach Derrick Martin.

It was certainly a very spirited response after the effort against the Everett Silvertips in a 6-3 loss the night previously.

“I thought we did a lot better job in the first and second of managing pucks. I thought we looked fatigued in the third period and a little pressed against it.

“But, those moments make you harder and harder to play against so I think we learned a little bit about ourselves.”

Defenceman Mazden Leslie, playing in a milestone 300th Western Hockey League game scored what proved to be the winner with a gorgeous goal scorers goal early in the second. He took a diagonal pass from Carson Wetsch at the edge of the crease, deked to his backhand and tucked the puck past Ondrej Stebetak.

I saw Wetsch going up the wall, I snuck back-door and he made an amazing pass. I tried to beat the goalie and it worked, I guess,” downplayed Leslie.

Playing 300 games is a significant milestone in the league and one Martin says people may not appreciate.

“You’ve got to stay relatively healthy, probably play through some injury and some sickness and along the way he’s made a heck of a career at this level and I thought tonight he stabilized the back end, scored a big goal, had an assist, did a lot of little things the right way,” said Martin.

“It’s definitely cool to play 300 games and be lucky enough not to get hurt and be in the lineup every night,” added Leslie.

Harrison Boettiger, who was outstanding in the third to keep the Winterhawks at bay lost his bid for a shutout when Cole Slobodian beat him with a hard blast from the right point.

The Rockets played their second straight night with only five defencemen due to illness and injury adding to the fatigue in the final period.

Kelowna went 1-2 with the man advantage and didn’t get a power play after the first.

The Winterhawks were held off the scoresheet on their five chances.

The Rockets get a few days to rest up some bumps and bruises from the physical affair before beginning a US Division road trip Wednesday.

They play in Spokane Wednesday night, Tri-City Friday then back in Spokane Saturday.

Their last home game before the Chirstmas break is Wednesday, Dec. 3 when the Prince George Cougars come to town.