Special teams strong for Blazers in 4-2 win over Wild
Blazers double up on Wild
JP Hurlbert scored twice and Ivans Kufterins made 29 saves on Saturday at Sandman Centre, where the Kamloops Blazers doubled up on the Wenatchee Wild 4-2.
Hurlbert (2), Isa Guram and Cooper Moore were the goal scorers for Kamloops. Blake Vanek and Caelan Joudrey scored for Wenatchee.
The Blazers built up a 2-0 lead in the first period and never trailed. They were perfect on the penalty kill and scored twice on three power-play opportunities.
Kufterins made 29 saves on 31 Wenatchee shots to earn the win in net. Wild goalie Tobias Tvrznik stopped 27 of 30 Kamloops shots.
Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 3,783.
With the win, the Blazers improve to 11-10-2-2, good for third in the WHL’s six-team B.C. Division.
The Blazers are back in action on home ice on Friday, Nov. 28, when the Spokane Chiefs visit Sandman Centre for a 7 p.m. face off.
