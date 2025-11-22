WHL News

Penticton Vees earn a big win on home ice against the Vancouver Giants

Vees triumph over Giants

Photo: Penticton Vees Penticton Vees won 4-2 over the Vancouver Giants on Friday night

The Penticton Vees were ready to put another tally in the win column on Friday night, scoring three times in the first period with an eventual 4-2 victory over the Vancouver Giants.

Brady Birnie would get the first goal at the South Okanagan Events centre just 31 seconds in, with a shot on the short-side glove to make it 1-0.

Just a couple minutes later, Diego Johnson would add to the Vees tally on a breakaway to make the score 2-0.

Penticton added to their lead again when Jacob Kvasnicka got around a defender and scored one his backhand for his to make it 3-0 after one.

With no scoring in the second period, Louie Wehmann would add the Vees final goal in the third, deflecting a point shot from Burick into the net to make it 4-0.

The Giants would come back soon after with a goal from defenceman Ryan Lin past AJ Reyelts to make it 4-1.

The visiting team got another goal in on a powerplay with a five-hole shot from Ty Halaburda.

That would be as close as the Giants would get, with a 4-2 victory on home ice for the Vees.

Penticton is on home ice once again host the Giants on Friday, Nov. 28 for Indigenous Night at the SOEC.