Penticton Vees earn a big win on home ice against the Vancouver Giants
Vees triumph over Giants
The Penticton Vees were ready to put another tally in the win column on Friday night, scoring three times in the first period with an eventual 4-2 victory over the Vancouver Giants.
Brady Birnie would get the first goal at the South Okanagan Events centre just 31 seconds in, with a shot on the short-side glove to make it 1-0.
Just a couple minutes later, Diego Johnson would add to the Vees tally on a breakaway to make the score 2-0.
Penticton added to their lead again when Jacob Kvasnicka got around a defender and scored one his backhand for his to make it 3-0 after one.
With no scoring in the second period, Louie Wehmann would add the Vees final goal in the third, deflecting a point shot from Burick into the net to make it 4-0.
The Giants would come back soon after with a goal from defenceman Ryan Lin past AJ Reyelts to make it 4-1.
The visiting team got another goal in on a powerplay with a five-hole shot from Ty Halaburda.
That would be as close as the Giants would get, with a 4-2 victory on home ice for the Vees.
Penticton is on home ice once again host the Giants on Friday, Nov. 28 for Indigenous Night at the SOEC.
More WHL articles
- Kelowna Rockets
- West Kelowna Warriors
- Penticton Vees
- Vernon Vipers
- Kelowna Chiefs
- Kelowna Minor Hockey
- West Kelowna Minor Hockey
- Penticton Minor Hockey
- Vernon Minor Hockey
- Winfield Minor Hockey
- Pacific Adult Hockey League
- Kelowna Ball Hockey League
- Field Hockey Okanagan
- Okanagan Rockets
- Kelowna Heat Spring Hockey
- Okanagan Jr Warriors
- Canadian Hockey Enterprises
- Okanagan Hockey Group
- The Rink
- Canadian Sport School Hockey League
- BCHL | KIJHL | WHL | NHL
Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.
Previous Stories
- Vees fall to Blades 5-3 Feb 26
- Rockets win defensive battle Feb 25
- Vees headed to playoffs Feb 25
- Rockets look to keep rolling Feb 24
- Vees make history with win Feb 22
- Cup seeking volunteers Feb 22
- Rockets roll, sweep Blazers Feb 21
- Rockets edge Blazers in OT Feb 20
- Vees on their way to records Feb 17
- Rockets cruise by Ams Feb 16
- Blazers fall 4-2 in matinee Feb 16
- Vees sweep Royals 5-2 Feb 15