Silvertips score three unanswered in the second in a 6-3 win at Prospera Place

Everett take down Rockets

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor Rockets celebrate one of their three goals Friday

The Everett Silvertips are unbeatable away from Angle of the Winds Arena.

The Silvertips came into Kelowna Friday perfect in their first 12 away from home.

They made it 13 Friday night.

The Silvertips broke open a tight game with three unanswered in the second in a 6-3 win over the Kelowna Rockets.

It was just the second regulation loss for the Rockets over their last 11, falling to 6-2-3-0 over that span.

Carter Bear with two, including a backbreaking shorthanded tally in the first led the way for the Silvertips.

Jaxsin Vaughn and Rylan Gould in the first, Zackary Shantz and Landon Dupont with his second of the season, both against the Rockets, also scored for the Silvertips.

Hayden Paupanekis, Owen Folstrom and

Hiroki Gojsic replied for the Rockets who opened the scoring before Everett took the game over.

Josh Banini surrendered five goals on just 13 shots before being pulled in favour of Harrison Boettiger 3:31 into the second period.

Boettiger turned away 28 of the 29 shots he faced the rest of the way.

The Rockets look to right the ship Saturday when they welcome the Portland Winterhawks to town.