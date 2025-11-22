WHL News

Kamloops Blazers lose big to Portland Winterhawks in first of five straight home games

Photo: Brian Johnson Photography Kamloops Blazer right wing Cooper Moore and Portland Winterhawk right wing Alessandro Domenichelli in front of the Winterhawk goal Saturday, Nov. 21 at the Sandman Centre.

The Kamloops Blazers found themselves in a big hole early and couldn’t get back in the game Friday night losing 7-4 to the Portland Winterhawks in the first of a five-game home stand.

Scoring for the Blazers were Josh Evaschesen (2), Tommy Lafreniere and Nathan Behm.

Portland drew first blood, scoring 26 seconds into the game off a goal from Carter Sotheran, followed by Jake Gustafson and Ryan Miller, who scored a powerplay goal. The Blazers got on the board off Evaschesen’s first goal of the night with 30 second left in the first period, trailing 3-1 after one period.

In the second period Nathan Free put up another powerplay goal five minutes into the second, and the Winterhawks went up 5-1 two minutes later with a goal from Tyson Yaremko.

Evaschesen got his 10th goal of the season and second of the game to make it 5-2 but the Blazers couldn’t keep the puck out of their net as Gustafson scored his second of the game less than two minutes later to make it 6-2 after 40 minutes.

In the third, Lafreniere cut the lead in half before Gustafson notched a hat trick with the Winterhawk third powerplay goal. Behm made it 7-4 with a tic-tack-toe play from JP Hurlbert and Lafreniere five minutes left in the game, but the Blazers failed to mount a comeback.

The Blazers couldn’t stay out of the penalty box as Portland went 3/7 on the powerplay. The Blazers went 0/3 with the man advantage.

Kamloops goalie Logan Edmonstone stopped 33 of 40 shots he faced while Portland’s Ondrej Stebetak stopped 39 of 43 shots he faced.

Announced attendance at the Sandman Centre was 3,041 for the home game, which was the team's cancer fundraiser night.

The loss puts the Blazers 10-10-2-2 on the season, keeping them fifth in the Western Conference. The Winterhawks are now 13-10-0-0 and fourth in the west with the win.

Next up the Blazers will host the Wenatchee Wild on Saturday, Nov. 22. Puck drops at 6 p.m.