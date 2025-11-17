Rockets squander third period lead, fall to Silvertips in overtime

WHL News

The Kelowna Rockets had a chance to sweep a three game weekend, but instead, saw two points slip through their finger tips.

For the second time this weekend the Rockets lost in overtime after letting third period leads slip away.

Friday night, it was a heartbreaking goal that hit the end board and deflected off goaltender Josh Banini that sent the game to overtime against Lethbridge.

Sunday in Everett, the Silvertips came back from a 2-0 third period deficit to edge the Rockets 3-2 in overtime.

Carter Bear tied it with 42.6 seconds left in regulation time then Landon Dupont ended it just 35 seconds into three-on-three overtime.

Banini made the initial stop from in close, but the puck trickled through his pads and lay near the goal line. Dupont found it and banged it in for the game winner.

The Rockets grabbed a 2-0 lead getting goals from Hiroki Gojsic in the first and Kalder Varga in the second.

Tij Iginla started the play that led to the opening goal, feeding Gojsic just inside the blueline.

Gojsic cut to the net, and deked to his backhand to beat Anders Miller.

It was his third goal in two games since moving onto a line with Iginla and Tomas Poletic.

Gojsic started the 2-0 goal, grabbing a loose puck in the right circle and setting up Varga at the top of the left circle.

His quick shot beat Miller on the power play to put Kelowna up two.

But, the Silvertips who have lost just twice in regulation all season, got one back in the first minute of the third.

Cole Temple, on an Everett power play, sent a wrist shot from the top of the left circle off the post and in to cut the lead in half.

Everett pushed for the equalizer, throwing 15 shots toward Banini in the third, before finally beating the Rocket veteran.

With Miller on the bench for an extra attacker, the Silvertips were able to dig the puck out during a board battle in the corner.

They got it to Bear in front just ahead of Carson Wetsch. Bear’s quick shot beat Banini to the far side.

The Silvertips outshot the Rockets 40-24 including 15-5 during that decisive third period.

Both teams scored once with the man advantage, the Rockets going 1-3 and the Tips 1-5.

The Rockets did pick up four of a possible six points over the weekend, moving to within two points of third place Kamloops and four of the second place Penticton Vees.

Kelowna holds four and three games in hand respectively.

The Rockets get back at it again Wednesday when they host the Eastern Conference leading Edmonton Oil Kings to open another busy week.

They entertain the Silvertips Friday and Portland Saturday.