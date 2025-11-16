WHL News

Rockets put seven on the board in complete game effort against Spokane

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor Owen Folstrom celebrates his goal Saturday against Spokane

Kelowna Rockets head coach Derrick Martin has been waiting for a complete 60-minute effort.

He’s been looking for a big start and contributions from up and down the lineup.

Check, check and check.

Saturday night, Martin got all three and then some as his Rockets put up seven in a 7-1 thumping of the Spokane Chiefs before more than 4,700 fans at Prospera Place.

It was a complete 360 from the effort during Friday’s 5-4 overtime loss at the hands of the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

“Sometimes we forget they’re kids. They are still learning lessons,” said Martin.

“We’ve got to figure out our starts, but tonight we showed up. They were like pros, dialed in from the start.

“Off-ice warmup was good, on-ice warmup was good. The dressing room was focused and they got rewarded for it.”

The Rockets came out with some energy at both ends of the ice, they were patient and that patience paid off as Hayden Paupanekis on the power play and Tij Igina off a sweet no-look feed from Tomas Poletin put them up 2-0 heading to the dressing room.

They broke it open with five unanswered in the second led by Hiroki Gojsic’s two goals.

Gojsic, who has struggled with only three goals on the season coming into Saturday, was moved onto right wing with Iginla and Poletin, and the move paid off.

Martin says getting Gojsic going is key for the team moving forward.

Given the performance Saturday, he expects to keep the line together for the foreseeable future.

Martin also moved newly acquired Shane Smith to centre after he skated on the left side with Iginla Friday.

With Iginla, Paupanekis and Smith, it gives the Rockets three solid bodies in the middle.

“We see Smitty as a centerman. He played primarily centre this year for Lethbridge.

“Early on I wanted to give him an opportunity to get set in the structure. It didn’t take him very long, he’s an astute young man.

“Gave him a line tonight and let him do his thing. I thought they were exceptional.”

All four lines were exceptional and contributed on the scoresheet.

Owen Folstrom, who centres the fourth line stripped a defenceman of the puck, moved into the left circle and beat Carter Esler to the far side.

Daniel Pekar, sitting on the second line, sent a laser of a one-timer from the left circle off the far post and by Esler who probably still hasn’t seen the puck.

Jacob Henderson, who had three assists on the night started the play, rifling the puck into the Spokane end from inside his own blueline.

Pekar won the race to negate icing, took the carom off the end board and blasted his third of the season.

Kalder Varga had the other goal.

Henderson, the third star Saturday, was a force on both sides of the puck, tallying the three assists and contributing in a big way to shutting down the Chiefs offence.

A far cry from Friday.

“It was a bit different, we were just quiet in the room,” said Henderson of the difference between preparation for Friday and Saturday.

“We just tried to stay as professional as possible. Everyone bought into (Martin’s) message.”

He said guys had a lot more jump during the pre game warmup.

The Rockets don’t have much time to savour this one.

They’re on the bus for Everett and a meeting Sunday afternoon with the Western Conference-leading Silvertips.

The Rockets will be back home to face the Edmonton Oil Kings Wednesday.