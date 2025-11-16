Lafreniere scores twice, rookie goalie Tate stands tall as Blazers beat Hurricanes 6-2
Blazers too much for 'Canes
Rookie goaltender Kaeden Tate earned his first WHL win and Tommy Lafreniere scored twice as the Kamloops Blazers beat the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Saturday to move back to an even .500.
Kayd Ruedig, JP Hurlbert, Lafreniere (2), Jordan Keller and Josh Evaschesen were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Logan Wormald and Nathan Maloney scored for the Hurricanes.
The Blazers scored twice in the first, second and third. They took a 4-1 lead into the final frame and led 5-1 before the Hurricanes got one back late. Lafreniere’s second of the night, a short-hander into an empty net with 2:16 remaining, sealed it at 6-2.
Ruedig finished with a goal and an assist, while Cooper Moore and Nathan Behm had two assists each.
Tate made 22 saves on 24 shots to earn the victory in his first WHL appearance. The 16-year-old from Huntington Beach, Calif., was called up from his U16 team earlier this week.
Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 3,744.
With the win, the Blazers improve to 9-9-2-2, good for fifth spot in the WHL’s Western Conference.
They are back in action on Tuesday in Kennewick, Wash., where they will take on the Tri-City Americans. Their next home game is on Friday, when the Portland Winterhawks visit Sandman Centre for a 7 p.m. puck drop.
