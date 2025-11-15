Penticton Vees lost 4-3 in overtime to the Spokane Chiefs on Friday night
Vees fall to Chiefs in OT
The Penticton Vees fought hard on Friday night but ultimately fell 4-3 in overtime to the Spokane Chiefs at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
The Vees took the opening goal with Brittan Alstead finding the back of the net on a powerplay six minutes in.
The Chiefs wouldn't even up the game until the second period, with a shot that hit Jesse Sanche in the shoulder and bounced up and over him.
Spokane would then take their first lead of the night just three minutes later on a powerplay goal to make it 2-1.
Tristan Petersen would even up the score for the Vees with a shot getting past the glove side of the Chiefs goaltender Linus Vieillard.
Halfway through the second, Spokane re-gained their lead thanks to a goal from Penticton-born, Mathis Preston on a backhanded breakaway shot to make it 3-2.
Matteo Danis would even up the score in the third period for the Vees with a goal to send the game to overtime.
The Chiefs would find the back of the net first, with Gillespie scoring on a shot glove side on AJ Reyelts, who came in, in relief of Sanche, making the final 4-3.
The Vees are off to Tri-City to take on the Americans Saturday night at 6 p.m. before returning home Tuesday, Nov. 18 to host the Edmonton Oil Kings.
More WHL articles
- Kelowna Rockets
- West Kelowna Warriors
- Penticton Vees
- Vernon Vipers
- Kelowna Chiefs
- Kelowna Minor Hockey
- West Kelowna Minor Hockey
- Penticton Minor Hockey
- Vernon Minor Hockey
- Winfield Minor Hockey
- Pacific Adult Hockey League
- Kelowna Ball Hockey League
- Field Hockey Okanagan
- Okanagan Rockets
- Kelowna Heat Spring Hockey
- Okanagan Jr Warriors
- Canadian Hockey Enterprises
- Okanagan Hockey Group
- The Rink
- Canadian Sport School Hockey League
- BCHL | KIJHL | WHL | NHL
Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.
Previous Stories
- Vees on their way to records Feb 17
- Rockets cruise by Ams Feb 16
- Blazers fall 4-2 in matinee Feb 16
- Vees sweep Royals 5-2 Feb 15
- Rockets lay giant beatdown Feb 14
- Blazers unable to hang on Feb 14
- Slow start halts Rockets Feb 13
- Rockets shake off bad start Feb 11
- Vees seeking historic wins Feb 11
- Vees beat Americans Feb 8
- Rockets settle for split Feb 7
- Vees defeat Americans 5-3 Feb 7