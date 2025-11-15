WHL News

Penticton Vees lost 4-3 in overtime to the Spokane Chiefs on Friday night

Vees fall to Chiefs in OT

Photo: Penticton Vees Penticton Vees lost in overtime ot Spokane.

The Penticton Vees fought hard on Friday night but ultimately fell 4-3 in overtime to the Spokane Chiefs at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The Vees took the opening goal with Brittan Alstead finding the back of the net on a powerplay six minutes in.

The Chiefs wouldn't even up the game until the second period, with a shot that hit Jesse Sanche in the shoulder and bounced up and over him.

Spokane would then take their first lead of the night just three minutes later on a powerplay goal to make it 2-1.

Tristan Petersen would even up the score for the Vees with a shot getting past the glove side of the Chiefs goaltender Linus Vieillard.

Halfway through the second, Spokane re-gained their lead thanks to a goal from Penticton-born, Mathis Preston on a backhanded breakaway shot to make it 3-2.

Matteo Danis would even up the score in the third period for the Vees with a goal to send the game to overtime.

The Chiefs would find the back of the net first, with Gillespie scoring on a shot glove side on AJ Reyelts, who came in, in relief of Sanche, making the final 4-3.

The Vees are off to Tri-City to take on the Americans Saturday night at 6 p.m. before returning home Tuesday, Nov. 18 to host the Edmonton Oil Kings.