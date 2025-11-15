WHL News

Kamloops comes up short in close 3-2 loss to Prince George Cougars

Cougars beat Blazers

Photo: Prince George Cougars JP Hurlbert had two assists on the night as Kamloops lost 3-2 to the Cougars in Prince George on Friday.

The Blazers couldn’t get ahead of the Cougars on Friday night falling 3-2 on the road in Prince George for their third consecutive loss.

Scoring for Kamloops was defence man Kayd Rued who noticed his sixth and seventh goals of the season. JP Hurlbert had the primary assist on both goals.

The Cougars pounced early in the first period off a goal from Cole Hajt, but Ruedig tied things up halfway through the period, skating the puck in from centre and firing it on goal past Cougar netminder and San Jose Sharks prospect Joshua Ravensbergen.

The Cougars got the lead back two minutes later off a goal from Washington Capitals prospect Terik Parascak, but Ruedig tied it again, on the powerplay ,half a minute into the second period.

The Cougars’ Aiden Foster got the lead back with the game winning goal at the 14 minute mark of the second period.

Ravensbergen stopped 21 of 23 shots while Kamloops’ Logan Edmonstone stopped 25 of 28 pucks he faced.

The Blazers were 1/3 on the powerplay while the Cougars were 0/2.

With the loss the Blazers are now 8-9-2-2, good for seventh place in the western conference while the Cougars are 14-7-0-0 and second in the west.

After beating the Spokane Chief 8-2 on Nov. 4 the Blazers lost 4-3 in OT to the Everett Silvertips on Nov. 8 and 6-3 to the Edmonton Oil Kings on Nov. 11.

Next up the Blazers travel home to host the Lethbridge Hurricanes Saturday t the Sandman Centre. Puck drop is at 6 p.m.