Lethbridge gets the winner with 47 seconds left in overtime to edge the Kelowna Rockets 5-4 Friday

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor Tomas Poletin bangs home the Rockets first goal of the night

The Kelowna Rockets got a single point in a game they probably should have had two.

In a game that had more twists and turns and lead changes than the Fraser Canyon Highway, it was the Lethbridge Hurricanes who got the winner during three-on-three overtime in a 5-4 win over the Kelowna Rockets before 4,521 fans at Prospera Place.

It was a disappointing debut for Shane Smith who was acquired in a blockbuster deal with the same Hurricanes last weekend.

“It was obviously a little weird, something you really couldn’t imagine getting traded then having your first game against your old club, but I was more excited than nervous,” said Smith following the game.

“It was the way we wanted it to go but there’s still a lot of work to do.”

Smith, who already has one overtime winner to his credit this season, had a great chance to end it before Kai Anderson’s one timer from the right circle put an end to the proceedings.

Streaking down the right wing, he tried to beat Koen Clever using the defenceman as a screen, but couldn’t quite get it through the netminder.

The juicy rebound with nothing but net to shoot at bounced over his stick.

Playing their first game at home in nearly three weeks, the Rockets looked tentative and nervous during stretches of the game and like world beaters during other stretches.

“We have stretches like that it seems too regularly where we can be very good - the last two periods we give up nine shots and the first period we give up 15,” said Martin.

“You point to the starts, starting on time, you point to not letting little things become big things.

“They got a fortunate bounce on their first goal and it kind of derailed our hockey club for the whole first period.”

Martin was happy the team responded in the second but added good teams focus on their next shift and don’t let things bother them.

“:We have to learn to do that.”

Tomas Poletin scored his first of two on the night to tie it, tapping home a rebound after Carson Wetsch had driven the net and tapped the puck to the front of the cage.

Trailing by a goal heading to the second, Tij Iginla didn’t make the home crowd wait too long before getting the equalizer, scooping up a rebound at the corner of the crease and tucking the puck by Cleaver on the other side of the net.

Connor Pankratz with his third of the season off a sharp angle and Poletin on a power play sandwiched between a Logan Wormald goal as the Rockets took a 4-3 lead into the third.

Kelowna had plenty of chances to increase the lead but Cleaver was more than equal to the task, holding the Hurricanes in it long enough for Will Scott to get the equalizer when his shot from the point caromed off the end boards, hit Josh Banini and bounced into the net.

“Both of our goaltenders have played some really good hockey for us. They give us a chance when we’re not at our best and this was a night where it would have been nice to get one for him.”

Smith, who had just a few practices with the team after the trade was given the plum assignment of skating on the wing with Iginla and Wetsch.

“They are obviously two amazing players. A lot of fun to be around and definitely a lot of chemistry still to build but I am thankful to have the opportunity to play with those two guys,” said Smith.

He had a pair of assists in the game and six shots on goal.

His coach liked what he saw as well.

“I thought all things considered I liked his compete. I thought he injected some energy,” said Martin.

“It’s been a busy week for him - find out you get traded on Sunday, make the long drive out here Monday, practice Tuesday, Wednesday Thursday then you play your former team.

“All things told, I think it’s a good starting point for him.”

Kayden Longley, who went the other way in the Smith trade assisted on the game tying goal.

The single point moves the Rockets into a tie with Vancouver and within shouting distance of Kamloops, Victoria and Penticton. The Rockets hold four and five games in hand on all four of those teams.

They’ll make up some of those over the next two nights when they host Spokane Saturday and travel to Everett Sunday.