Swift Current Broncos coach resigns after league investigation found he breached code of conduct twice
Swift Current Broncos head coach Dean DeSilva has resigned after a Western Hockey League investigation found he breached the league’s standards of conduct on two separate occasions.
DeSilva was initially suspended indefinitely last week pending an investigation into a matter related to an incident during an on-ice practice.
The investigation concluded DeSilva breached the standards of conduct on two different occasions while administering player discipline, once during a game in Prince Albert and once during a practice Oct. 27.
He was suspended five games and the team fined $10,000.
The Broncos announced Friday morning they had accepted DeSilva’s resignation.
“Following careful consideration, it was mutually determined that in the best interest of both Dean and the organization, this is the right path forward,” said GM Chad Leslie.
“The Swift Current Broncos are committed to providing a positive environment for all players.”
Regan Darby will take over head coaching duties on an interim basis.
The league also announced Friday it has suspended Lethbridge Hurricanes GM Peter Anholt five games for a breach of the standard of conduct.
Following an investigation, the league determined Anholt used “intimidating behaviour and language” during a post-game address in the dressing room following an 8-6 loss to Edmonton.
The team was also fined $10,000.
“My behaviour and language in addressing our team did not meet expectations,” said Angholt.
“The Lethbridge Hurricanes have always believed in providing a positive environment for our players. I accept the discipline issued by the WHL and will be committed to a higher standard moving forward.”
