Ticket packages for the 2026 Memorial Cup are now on sale

Ticket packages for the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota are now available to the general public.

Full tournament packages for the Memorial Cup went on sale Thursday morning through selectyourtickets.com.

Full packages, including all eight tournament games plus the tie-breaker if necessary, start at $730 plus applicable fees and taxes.

The 2026 Memorial Cup runs from May 21 to 31 at Prospera Place featuring the host Kelowna Rockets as well as the champions from the WHL, OHL and QMJHL.

Tickets can be purchased online or through the Select Your Tickets box office at Prospera Place.

Here is the full schedule of games.