WHL News
Ticket packages for the 2026 Memorial Cup are now on sale
Memorial Cup tix on sale
Photo: Contributed
Memorial Cup tickets packages now on sale
Ticket packages for the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota are now available to the general public.
Full tournament packages for the Memorial Cup went on sale Thursday morning through selectyourtickets.com.
Full packages, including all eight tournament games plus the tie-breaker if necessary, start at $730 plus applicable fees and taxes.
The 2026 Memorial Cup runs from May 21 to 31 at Prospera Place featuring the host Kelowna Rockets as well as the champions from the WHL, OHL and QMJHL.
Tickets can be purchased online or through the Select Your Tickets box office at Prospera Place.
Here is the full schedule of games.
- Friday, May 22: OHL vs Kelowna Rockets
- Saturday, May 23: WHL vs QMJHL
- Sunday, May 24: Kelowna Rockets vs QMJHL
- Monday, May 25: WHL vs OHL
- Tuesday, May 26: QMJHL vs OHL
- Wednesday, May 27: Kelowna Rockets vs WHL
- Thursday, May 28: Tie-Breaker (if necessary)
- Friday, May 29: Semi-Final
- Sunday, May 31: Championship Game
More WHL articles
Hockey Links
- Kelowna Rockets
- West Kelowna Warriors
- Penticton Vees
- Vernon Vipers
- Kelowna Chiefs
- Kelowna Minor Hockey
- West Kelowna Minor Hockey
- Penticton Minor Hockey
- Vernon Minor Hockey
- Winfield Minor Hockey
- Pacific Adult Hockey League
- Kelowna Ball Hockey League
- Field Hockey Okanagan
- Okanagan Rockets
- Kelowna Heat Spring Hockey
- Okanagan Jr Warriors
- Canadian Hockey Enterprises
- Okanagan Hockey Group
- The Rink
- Canadian Sport School Hockey League
- BCHL | KIJHL | WHL | NHL
Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.
Previous Stories
- Vees on their way to records Feb 17
- Rockets cruise by Ams Feb 16
- Blazers fall 4-2 in matinee Feb 16
- Vees sweep Royals 5-2 Feb 15
- Rockets lay giant beatdown Feb 14
- Blazers unable to hang on Feb 14
- Slow start halts Rockets Feb 13
- Rockets shake off bad start Feb 11
- Vees seeking historic wins Feb 11
- Vees beat Americans Feb 8
- Rockets settle for split Feb 7
- Vees defeat Americans 5-3 Feb 7
© 2026 Castanet.net