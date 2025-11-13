Penticton Vees face loss in game against Lethbridge Hurricanes
Vees fall against Hurricanes
Despite putting up 42 shots on goal against the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Wednesday night, the Vees lost their game 5-2 at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Hurricanes goaltender Koen Cleaver stood tall, stopping all 18 shots he faced in the opening 20.
Lethbridge would find the back of the net first, with Luke Cozens making it 1-0 off a deflected shot.
In the second period, the Hurricanes extended their lead to 2-0 with a power play goal from Gavin Lesiuk.
The Vees would answer that with a power play goal with one of their own from Brittan Altead, thanks to a cross-ice pass.
Lethbridge would regain their two-goal lead later in the second, when Logan Wormald got past Vees goaltender AJ Reyelts to make it 3-1.
Vees captain Nolan Stevenson would add another for the home team with a seeing-eye shot. The one-point gap didn't last long again when Matteo Fabrizi snuck one past the shortside blocker.
Wormald would add an empty-netter for the Hurricanes to make the final score 5-2.
Penticton's next game is on Friday, Nov. 14, when they host the Spokane Chiefs, with puck drop at 7 p.m.
