Newest Kelowna Rocket additions make home debut this weekend

New Rockets on display

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor Rocket newcomers make home debut Friday

Kelowna Rockets fans will get their first look at a pair of high-priced acquisitions when the team returns to Prospera Place this weekend.

The Rockets acquired defenceman Peyton Kettles and forward Shane Smith in separate deals with the Swift Current Broncos and Lethbridge Hurricanes respectively.

The price tag was steep, costing the Rockets 10 draft picks including two first and two second round selections along with defenceman Jackson Gillespie and forward Kayden Longley.

In three games with the Rockets, Kettles has an assist, eight penalty minutes and is a +2 while also adding some stability and toughness behind the blueline.

“He’s way better than what I thought,” said president and GM Bruce Hamilton.

“He immediately steps in and brings stability, he’s mean and big and I want that going down the stretch once we get through Christmas.”

Smith, acquired on the weekend, has yet to suit up for the Rockets. In 20 games with Lethbridge, he has 12 goals and 11 assists.

In 223 career games, he has 72 goals and 138 points.

Smith is a player assistant GM Curtis Hamilton has liked for a few years.

He plays hard, says the elder Hamilton.

Ironically, Smith’s first test as a member of the Rockets will come against his former team, the Lethbridge Hurricanes, Friday night at Prospera Place.

The Rockets also host Spokane Saturday before travelling to Everett to face the league-best Silvertips.

Kelowna comes into the weekend 4-1-1 over its last six games. While still sitting at the bottom of the BC Division, they hold multiple games in hand over every other team in the division.