Blazers give up five unanswered in 6-3 loss against visiting Oil Kings

Photo: Brian Johnson Photography

Despite a strong start, the Kamloops Blazers couldn't hold onto the lead and eventually fell 6-3 to the Edmonton Oil Kings at Sandman Centre on Tuesday afternoon.

Nathan Behm scored first for the Blazers just minutes into the first period, and was followed up by a second goal from Ryan Michael several minutes later.

The Oil Kings netted a short handed goal later in the first, before Tommy Lafreniere scored another for the Blazers to close out the period 3-1.

That was it for the Kamloops goal-scoring, as Edmonton took the lead with four straight goals in the second period. The Oil Kings ended the game with an empty netter.

Kamloops goalie Ivans Kufterins played the first two periods and made 17 saves on 22 shots, while Logan Edmonstone stopped all 13 shots he faced during the third. Edmonton net minder Ethan Simcoe stopped 28 of 31 shots.

The Blazers managed to capitalize on one of five power play opportunities, while the Oil Kings found the back of the net twice on three chances with the man advantage.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 3,949.

The loss brings the Blazers to 8-8-2-2 on the season, sitting at fifth in the Western Conference and fourth in the B.C. Division. The win moves the Oil Kings to 15-4-1-1, first in the Eastern Conference.

Up next for the Blazers is a trip to Prince George, where they will faceoff against the Cougars on Friday night. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.