WHL News

Rockets GM Bruce Hamilton expects to be quiet on the trade front after latest moves

Rockets stand pat, for now

Photo: Madison Reeve/file Kelowna Rockets president and GM Bruce Hamilton

Kelowna Rockets president and GM Bruce Hamilton likes the makeup of his team after yet another blockbuster deal on the weekend.

The Rockets sent five draft picks including a first round selection next year along with Kayden Longley and prospect Grayson Bauer to Lethbridge in exchange for overage forward Shane Smith and Czechia forward Vojtech Cihar.

In a separate deal, they sent forward Kanjou Gojsic to Edmonton and a 2029 draft pick for a couple of draft picks, including a third round selection in 2026.

After those deals, along with the deal 10 days ago for defenceman Peyton Kettles, and pre-season moves to acquire forward Carson Wetsch, defenceman Mazzden Leslie and goaltender Josh Banini, Hamilton says it’s time to “see what we’ve got.”

What he has, says Hamilton, is a team he believes is poised to “go on a run and make some good things happen.”

“We think we’ve addressed everything up front now, and I’ll wait and see where we go on defence because I think we’ve acquired a tremendous player in Kettles,” says Hamilton.

“He’s way better than what I thought. He’s going to be a horse for us for a couple of years.

“He immediately steps in and brings stability…he’s mean, big and I want that going down the stretch.”

Cihar, who was part of the Smith deal, is playing in the men’s league in Czechia, and Hamilton says the LA Kings, who drafted him in the second round of this year’s NHL draft, want him to come to Kelowna.

Hamilton is working to make that happen.

In Smith, Hamilton says the Rockets get a player who plays hard and can score. He already has 12 goals this season.

“One of the things I really think is important here is we are going to be a hard team to play against because we will play with bite and physicality and a lot of teams don’t like that right now.”

The moves come as the Rockets finally begin to get healthy.

Tij Igina has played just six games due to injury and a lengthy stay at the Utah Mammoth training camp while goaltender Harrison Boettiger is starting to round into form after undergoing an appendectomy in training camp.

“Was I worried, not,” says Hamilton of a team that sits at the bottom of the BC Division standings.

“It was just getting the pieces we wanted put into place, in place.”

Now, he says, it’s time to sit back and see what he has.

“We said at the beginning of this, (Memorial Cup host) we’re in it to win it and I think we’re on our way to that.”

The new look Rockets will debut before the hometown fans this weekend as the Rockets play host to Lethbridge Friday night and the Spokane Chiefs Saturday.