Kelowna Rockets announce trades with Lethbridge, Edmonton

Big trade day for Rockets

Photo: Contributed Shane Smith is now a Kelowna Rocket.

UPDATE 5:27 p.m.

Sunday was a busy day for the Kelowna Rockets management.

After announcing a trade with Edmonton that saw Kanjyu Gojsic going to the Oil Kings in exchange for two draft picks, the Rockets pulled the plug on an even bigger deal with the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Kelowna acquired forwards Shane Smith and Vojtech Cihar, in exchange for forward Kayden Longley and prospect Grayson Bauer.

Also traded to Lethbridge were a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft (Sas/Reg), a third-round pick in 2027 (Spokane), a fourth-round pick in 2026 (Regina), a conditional fourth-round pick in 2028 (Kelowna), and a sixth-round pick in 2026 (Lethbridge).

Smith, a 6’2”, 201-pound winger, had 12 goals and 11 assists in 20 games with the Hurricanes this season. He has appeared in 223 career WHL games, totaling 138 points (72G, 66A) and 213 penalty minutes.

Cihar, 18, is currently playing professionally in the Czech Extraliga, where he has five points through 20 games this season. The 6’0”, 181-pound winger from Chomutov, Czechia, was selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the second round, 59th overall, of the 2024 NHL Draft. He represented Czechia at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he helped his country earn a silver medal, and at the 2025 World Junior Championship, where he captured bronze.

“This was a significant move for our organization,” said Rockets general manager Bruce Hamilton. “Smith brings leadership, experience, and a hard-nosed game that will help drive our group. Cihar is a talented forward with elite skill who has already proven himself at the professional and international level.”

Kayden Longley posted 12 points through 15 games with the Rockets this season. Bauer, who was the Rockets' 4th round pick (82nd overall) in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, currently plays for the Calgary Edge U18 Prep.

“Kayden has grown tremendously since joining our organization and has been a player we’ve really valued both on and off the ice. Moves like this are never easy, and we thank him for his commitment to the Rockets over the past three seasons. We wish both him and Grayson the best in Lethbridge,” added Hamilton.

Kelowna now has only one overager spot remaining on its roster.

ORIGINAL 3:55 p.m.

he Kelowna Rockets have traded away a 17-year-old forward for two draft picks.

The Rockets have sent Kanjyu Gojsic to the Edmonton Oil Kings in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft and a fourth-round pick in 2029.

The move frees up draft capital for the Rockets heading into the next several seasons, while giving Gojsic an opportunity to take on a new role with the Oil Kings.

“He’s a skilled young player who’s continued to develop his game each season. We thank him for his time in Kelowna the past year-and-a-half and wish him all the best as he takes the next step in his career with Edmonton,” said Rockets general manager Bruce Hamilton.

The Langley native played 69 WHL games with Kelowna over the past two seasons, scoring 7 goals and 13 assists.

He was selected in the third round (48th overall) by the Rockets in the 2023 Prospects Draft.