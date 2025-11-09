WHL News

Kelowna Rockets jump back into the win column, beating the Victoria Royals 6-3

Rockets earn island split

Photo: Victoria Royals Tij Iginla scored twice to lead the Rockets past Victoria

The Kelowna Rockets are heading home after grabbing six of a possible eight points from a four-game road stint.

The Rockets jumped back into the win column Saturday night with a 6-3 victory over the Victoria Royals, earning a split of their weekend games in the provincial capital.

Tij Iginla again showed why he is one of the most dangerous shooters in the league, scoring twice for the second straight night to pace the attack.

Hiroki Gojsic had a goal and two assists while Nat Corbet with his first of the campaign, Daniel Pekar and Kalder Varga also scored.

The Rockets broke open a tight contest with three goals in a span of two minutes and 20 seconds in the second to grab a 5-1 lead but had to fend off the Royals in the third after they responded with a pair of goals in the final minute of the second to make it interesting.

Corbet opened the scoring with the only goal of the first when his wrist shot from the left point deflected past Jake Pilon, making his first start against his former teammates.

Iginla doubled the lead on a power play early in the second sending a laser beam to the top corner from in close.

After the Royals cut the lead in half, the Rockets exploded.with three in short order.

Gojsic deposited a rebound at 10:28, Iginla the trailer on a two-on-one scored after a centering pass deflected right to him at 12:23, then Pekar banged home a rebound at 12:48 to make it 5-1.

The Royals came on in the third after getting a pair late in the second, but Varga, with his back to Pilon, tipped home a power play goal to seal the victory.

Harrison Boettiger turned away 26 shots to earn the victory.

The power play, which was silent Friday night, connected on two of five opportunities in the win Saturday.

The Rockets are now off until the weekend when they return home to host the Lethbridge Hurricanes Friday night and the Spokane Chiefs Saturday.