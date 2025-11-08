Penticton Vees defeated the Seattle Thunderbirds by a 4-2 score
Vees pick up a win
The Penticton Vees earned a win on home ice Friday night, defeating the Seattle Thunderbirds by a 4-2 score at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
The Vees started off the scoring with Booker Toninato shooting off a pass from Cameron Norrie for his first WHL goal to make it 1-0 near the end of the first.
In the second period, Nolan Stevenson scored a shot on a power play for his first in the WHL to make the score 2-0.
Jacob Kvasnicka stole a puck at the Thunderbirds' line and scored a breakaway goal shorthanded, making the score 3-0 after 40 minutes.
The Vees would add to their lead in the third period with a goal on a rebound from Matteo Danis to make it 4-0.
The Thunderbirds wouldn't be backing down, with Matej Pekar getting in a shot high glove on AJ Reyelts. Then, Sawyer Mayes added another with a point shot into the net with just under two minutes.
With no more goals in the third, the Vees would take the 4-2 victory.
Penticton is back in action on Wednesday, Nov. 12, against the Lethbridge Hurricanes at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
