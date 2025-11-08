WHL News

Royals score two unanswered goals in the third to double Rockets 4-2

Rockets fall to Royals

Photo: Kelowna Rockets Rockets fall 4-2 in Victoria Friday

The Kelowna Rockets were unable to replicate Wednesday's third period outburst Friday night in Victoria.

The hometown Royals scored two unanswered in the third to snap a 2-2 tie and record a 4-2 win over the Kelowna Rockets.

Two nights earlier, the Rockets erupted for four third period goals in a win in Penticton.

Timofei Runtso sent a one-timer past Josh Banini midway through the third to snap the 2-2 tie and send the Royals to the victory.

Hayden Moore had the other three goals for the Royals including the insurance marker with just under two minutes left and Banini on the bench for an extra attacker.

The Rockets weren’t without their chances but again the power play sputtered, going 0-6 on the night.

Tij Iginla scored both goals for the Rockets, his sixth and seventh of the season.

Trailing 1-0, Iginla broke up a D-to-D pass, skated onto the loose puck and, on a two man breakaway, flicked a shot into the top corner past Ethan Eskit just 44 seconds into the second.

Iginla was credited with a goal that tied it at two midway through the second.

He took a pass from Carson Wetsch close in. His shot was stopped by Eskit, but the rebound hit a skate and found its way into the open net.

Peyton Kettles, who was at the corner of the crease was originally credited with his first as a Rockets, but the goal was later credited to Iginla.

The Rockets dressed just five defencemen Friday. Owen Hayden remains at the World U17 championships while Will Sharpe and Gabriel Guilbault were both out of the lineup.

The Rockets and Royals face off again Saturday afternoon in the provincial capital.