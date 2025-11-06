Kelowna Rockets score four unanswered in the third to beat Penticton
Rockets win with huge third
The Kelowna Rockets didn’t take long to flex their offensive muscles during a decisive third period Wednesday night in Penticton.
Deadlocked at 2-2, the Rockets got goals from Carson Wetsch and Dawson Gerwing in the opening 48 seconds en route to a 6-2 victory over the Vees at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Tij Iginla won the faceoff to start the third, and took a return pass while streaking down the left wing. He threw the puck to the front of the net, it deflected off netminder Andrew Reyelts to Wetsch who deposited his fourth of the year.
The @Kelowna_Rockets regain the lead courtesy of Carson Wetsch! ?@SanJoseSharks | #TheFutureIsTeal pic.twitter.com/oX6FhvtGUi— Western Hockey League (@TheWHL) November 6, 2025
38 seconds later Wetsch, on a two-on-one, fed a perfect saucer pass to a streaking Gerwing who tapped in his second to double the lead.
Iginla built on the lead with his second of the night with a gorgeous shorthanded effort. He stole the puck in his own zone and raced down the right wing.
Reyalts made the initial save but Iginla tapped in his own rebound out of mid air from behind the net.
TIJ IGINLA does it all himself SHORTHANDED! ?@Kelowna_Rockets | @utahmammoth | #TusksUp pic.twitter.com/knNLhyujex— Western Hockey League (@TheWHL) November 6, 2025
Kayden Longley closed out the scoring a little more than a minute later.
The Rockets jumped on the Vees early, opening the scoring 59 seconds in when Iginla ripped a shot high glove from the top of the slot.
Tomas Poletin made it 2-0 before the period was out, despite being outshot 14-5.
The Vees turned the tables in the second when Tristan Petersen and Louis Wehmann beat Harrison Boettiger to even things at two.
Neither team had any success on the power play, both going 0-3, but the Rockets did get the shorthanded goal.
The win was the Rockets second in a row. They have now gone four straight without losing in regulation, going 3-0-1-0 after going five straight (0-4-0-1) without a win.
They look to keep things going this weekend when they face the Victoria Royals in back-to-back games Friday and Saturday in the provincial capital.
The Vees meantime dropped their second in a row. They’ll host Seattle Friday night.
