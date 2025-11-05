WHL News

WHL suspend Swift Current head coach pending investigation

Photo: Donovan Maess - CTV Dean DeSilva

The Western Hockey League has suspended Swift Current Broncos head coach Dean DeSilva indefinitely.

The league office announced Wednesday DeSilva has been suspended pending an investigation into a matter related to the WHL Standards of Conduct during an on-ice practice.

The league provided no further details other than it would provide an update once the investigation is complete.

Assistant coach Regan Darby will assume the head coaching duties in the interim.

This is the fourth time a WHL coach has been investigated for conduct related to the league’s Standard of Conduct over the past two years.

Prince George Cougars assistant coach Carter Rigby was suspended three games last year for using insensitive language.

Then Broncos head coach Darren Praught was suspended five games for on-ice conduct during a team practice.

In 2023, Wenatchee Wild head coach Kevin Constantine was hit with an indefinite suspension for making "derogatory comments of a discriminatory nature."

The Wild eventually fired Constantine.