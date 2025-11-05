WHL News

Kamloops Blazers cruise to 8-2 win over Spokane Chiefs

Photo: Larry Brunt The Kamloops Blazers came out on top against the Spokane Chiefs on Tuesday night.

The Kamloops Blazers scored five straight goals in the first period and never looked back, skating to a definitive 8-2 win over the Spokane Chiefs on Tuesday.

Nathan Behm (2), Kayd Ruedig, Rhett Ravndahl (2), Cooper Moore, Ty Bonkowski and JP Hurlbert were the goal-scorers for the Blazers, while Chase Harrington scored both goals for the Chiefs.

The Blazers opened the scoring in rapid-fire fashion, with three goals within the first five minutes of the game. They were up 5-0 by the end of the first period.

The Chiefs scored twice on two power-play opportunities in the second but couldn’t mount any more of a comeback than that.

Ivans Kufterins made 41 saves out of 43 shots, earning the win in net for the Blazers. Chiefs goaltenders Carter Esler and Linus Vieillard saved four of eight shots and eight of 12 shots on net, respectively, in the loss.

Announced attendance at Spokane Veterans Arena was 3,296.

With the win, the Blazers improve to 8-7-1-2, sitting at fourth in the Western Conference and third in the B.C. Division. The loss moves the Chiefs to 8-8-0-0, eighth in the Western Conference.

The Blue and Orange will return to Kamloops for their next game on Saturday, Nov. 8, when they will take on the Everett Silvertips. Puck drop at Sandman Centre is 6 p.m.