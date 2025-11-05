WHL News

Kelowna Rockets begin a string of three games in four nights Wednesday in Penticton

Busy week for Rockets

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor - file Rockets and Vees renew acquaintances Wednesday at the SOEC

The Kelowna Rockets look to build on a strong performance in Vancouver on the weekend when they open up a three-game road trip Wednesday night in Penticton.

The Rockets, who beat the Giants 5-2 Saturday to creep back to the .500 mark, will take on a Penticton Vees team that has been one of the surprises of the young Western Hockey League season.

The Vees come into the game tied with Victoria atop the BC Division with 19 points (8-5-1-2). They have just three regulation losses over their previous 10 games.

Over their first 16 games, the Vees have averaged nearly four goals a game while giving up just three.

The Rockets meantime have scored just three a game while allowing 3.75 against in just 12 games.

While the Rockets sit at the bottom of the BC Division with just 12 points to show for their first dozen games, they do hold multiple games in hand over every other team in the division.

They are also healthier than they have been all season.

The Rockets will also unveil their latest acquisition, defenceman Payton Kettles.

Kelowna sent defenceman Jackson Gillespie and five draft choices to Swift Current in the deal for Kettles.

He makes his debut Wednesday after returning from a two game suspension.

The Rockets have won two of the three meetings between the two teams, including a 3-2 shootout win back at the end of September.

Following the game, the Rockets head to Victoria for a pair of games with the Royals Friday and Saturday night.

The teams have split their previous two meetings, each winning in a shootout on the road.

The Rockets don’t return home until a week Friday when they kick off a three-game weekend against the Lethbridge Hurricanes.