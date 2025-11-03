WHL News

Kamloops Blazers build on early lead to beat Wild 6-2 in Wenatchee

Photo: Russ Alman/Alman Media Group Kamloops Blazers goalie Logan Edmonstone stopped 31 of 33 shots he faced during a 6-2 victory over the Wenatchee Wild on Sunday.

The Kamloops Blazers took an early lead and kept up the pressure until the final buzzer during a Sunday tilt against the Wenatchee Wild.

Ryan Michael opened up the scoring over halfway through the first period, and Nathan Behm added a power play goal at the end of the period to double the lead for the Blazers.

JP Hurlert and Tommy Lafreniere netted two more in the second to put the Blazers up 4-0. The Wild scored soon after for their first of the game.

Wenatchee opened up the third with another goal. Behm scored his second of the night seven minutes later and Jordan Keller added another late in the third to end the game 6-2 for the Blazers.

Kamloops net minder Logan Edmonstone batted aside 31 of 33 shots he faced, while Wenatchee goalie Cal Conway stopped 35 of 41 shots.

The Blazers capitalized on one of five power play opportunities and blanked the Wild on four penalty kills.

Announced attendance at Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee was 2,265.

The win puts the Blazers to 7-7-1-2 on the season and the Wild are now 3-8-1-1.

Up next for the Blazers is a stop in Spokane, Wash. on Saturday night, where they’ll face off against the Chiefs. Puck drop is 7:05 p.m.