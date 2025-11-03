Kamloops Blazers build on early lead to beat Wild 6-2 in Wenatchee
Blazers rein in Wild
The Kamloops Blazers took an early lead and kept up the pressure until the final buzzer during a Sunday tilt against the Wenatchee Wild.
Ryan Michael opened up the scoring over halfway through the first period, and Nathan Behm added a power play goal at the end of the period to double the lead for the Blazers.
JP Hurlert and Tommy Lafreniere netted two more in the second to put the Blazers up 4-0. The Wild scored soon after for their first of the game.
Wenatchee opened up the third with another goal. Behm scored his second of the night seven minutes later and Jordan Keller added another late in the third to end the game 6-2 for the Blazers.
Kamloops net minder Logan Edmonstone batted aside 31 of 33 shots he faced, while Wenatchee goalie Cal Conway stopped 35 of 41 shots.
The Blazers capitalized on one of five power play opportunities and blanked the Wild on four penalty kills.
Announced attendance at Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee was 2,265.
The win puts the Blazers to 7-7-1-2 on the season and the Wild are now 3-8-1-1.
Up next for the Blazers is a stop in Spokane, Wash. on Saturday night, where they’ll face off against the Chiefs. Puck drop is 7:05 p.m.
More WHL articles
- Kelowna Rockets
- West Kelowna Warriors
- Penticton Vees
- Vernon Vipers
- Kelowna Chiefs
- Kelowna Minor Hockey
- West Kelowna Minor Hockey
- Penticton Minor Hockey
- Vernon Minor Hockey
- Winfield Minor Hockey
- Pacific Adult Hockey League
- Kelowna Ball Hockey League
- Field Hockey Okanagan
- Okanagan Rockets
- Kelowna Heat Spring Hockey
- Okanagan Jr Warriors
- Canadian Hockey Enterprises
- Okanagan Hockey Group
- The Rink
- Canadian Sport School Hockey League
- BCHL | KIJHL | WHL | NHL
Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.
Previous Stories
- Vees defeat Americans 5-3 Feb 7
- Rockets author comeback Feb 6
- 'Tips come back on Blazers Feb 6
- Royals outgun Blazers 4-1 Feb 4
- Rockets fall in OT Feb 3
- Vees manage shootout win Feb 2
- Vees win again at home Feb 1
- Rockets pummel Giants Jan 31
- Blazers fall 4-3 in overtime Jan 31
- Rockets earn important win Jan 30
- Blazers end Vees win streak Jan 30
- Rebels no match for Blazers Jan 28