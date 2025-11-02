WHL News

Kelowna Rockets evened their record with a 5-2 win in Vancouver Saturday

Rockets climb back to .500

Photo: Kelowna Rockets Rockets return to .500, beating Vancouver 5-2 Saturday

The Kelowna Rockets brought out their big guns Saturday night in Langley.

The Rockets top offensive threats found themselves all over the scoresheet in a 5=2 victory over the Vancouver Giants.

Carson Wetsch scored twice including the insurance goal into an empty net. Tij Iginla and Tomas Poletin each had a goal and an assist while Mazden Leslie contributed with a pair of helpers against his former team.

Defenceman Jacob Henderson also lit the lamp for the Rockets who improved their record to 5-5-1-1.

While they still occupy the basement of the BC Division, the Rockets have played much fewer games than those above them.

The Rockets led 2-1 after one and 3-1 after 40 minutes before building the lead to 4-1 on a power play marker from Iginla.

Wetsch opened the scoring with a quick wrist shot from the right circle. He took a pass from Rowan Guest at centre, circled into the Giants end, and cut to the right before firing a shot past Kelton Pyne.

It was just the second of the season for the Rockets captain.

With their team pretty much intact, the power play, which has struggled with consistency, hit on two of its five chances.

Josh Banini was named the game’s first star, turning away 31 of the 33 shots fired his way.

The game was the first of four straight away from Prospera Place.

They travel to Penticton Wednesday before taking on the Victoria Royals in back-to-back games Friday and Saturday.

They don’t return home until Nov. 14 when they host the Lethbridge Hurricanes.