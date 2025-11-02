WHL News

Penticton Vees take down the Victoria Royals by a 6-3 score on Saturday

The Penticton Vees triumphed over the Victoria Royals on Saturday night, winning with a 6-3 score during their away game.

The Vees opened the scoring under five minutes into the first, when Jacob Kvasnicka deflected a shot into the net on a power play to make it 1-0.

Soon after, Cameron Norrie picked up his first goal as a Vee past the ten-minute mark to make it 2-0.

Hayden Moore made it 2-1 for the Royals, but Kvasnicka wasn't done scoring. He took advantage of a power play on another deflection to make it 3-1 heading into the second period.

Ryden Evers would add to the goal tally for the team, sending a shot in the net 49 seconds into the period. Just 23 seconds later, Tristan Petersen tucked a puck under the pad of Ethan Eskit to make it 5-1.

The Vees would head into the third with a goal from Chase Valliant off a rebound and into the net to make it 6-1.

The Royals wouldn't back down yet, with Caleb Matthews and Ludovic Perreault getting goals in the third period to make the final 6-3.

The Vees and Royals face off once again in Victoria at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Penticton will then be returning home to take on the Kelowna Rockets on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.