Blazers rally from three goal deficit, but lose in shootout to Portland Winterhawks

It took a marathon shootout to decide the winner as the Blazers fell to the Winterhawks on the road in Portland Saturday night.

The Blazers came back from 3-0 down to tie the game with goals from Josh Evaschesen, Ty Bonkpowski and Tommy Lafreniere.

Kamloops trailed early off a power play goal from Portland’s Reed Brown less than five minutes into the game.

The Winterhawks added to their lead with back-to-back goals about 10 minutes later from Will McLaughlin and Alex Weiemair.

Evaschesen got one back for the Blazers shorthanded with about a minute left in the first, then Bonkowski cut the lead to one on the rush off a pass from Jordan Keller.

Late in the second Kayd Ruedig, facing his former team, powered his way high into the slot before dishing a pass to Lafreniere who buried a one timer to tie the game for the Blazers after 40 minutes.

After a scoreless third period and overtime it took an 11-round shootout to crown a winner.

The Blazers’ Isa Guram and Winterhawks’ Sam Spehar each scored in the ninth round before Portland's Kyle McDonough won it with a goal in round 11.

Blazers goalie Logan Edmonstone made 27 saves on 30 shots while Portland’s Ondrej Stebetak stopped 43 of 46 shots.

Kamloops was 0/2 on the power play to Portland’s 1/3.

With the loss the Kamloops is now 6-7-1-2 and Portland is 9-6-0-0.

Next up for the Blazers is a date with Wenatchee against the Wild tomorrow at 4 p.m.