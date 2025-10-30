WHL News

Kelowna Rockets surrender five picks, player for shutdown defenceman

Rockets blockbuster deal

Photo: Swift Current Broncos Rockets acquire defenceman Peyton Kettlers (#4)

The Kelowna Rockets have made a bold move to shore up their back end.

The Rockets today sent five picks and defenceman Jackson Gillespie to the Swift Current Broncos in exchange for defenceman Peyton Kettles.

Along with Gillespie, the Broncos receive second and fourth round picks in the 2026 prospects draft as well as a first round pick in 2027 and second and fourth round picks in 2029.

The first round pick in 2027 is Regina’s selection while the second round pick next year is Wenatchee’s.

Kettles was a second round selection of the Pittsburgh Penguins in this year’s NHL draft.

“We’re very pleased to add Peyton to our organization,” said Rockets president and GM Bruce Hamilton.

“He’s a steady, shutdown defender who plays with composure and has proven he can handle big minutes against top competition.

“His size and edge to his game is something we look forward to having on our back end…he will be a big piece moving forward.”

Kettles has played just two games this season, picking up two assists.

In 118 games with the Broncos, the 18-year-old Kettles has eight goals and 21 assists.

Kettles won’t be in the lineup when the Rockets play in Vancouver Saturday as he sits out the final game of a two-game suspension for a checking to the head major received last weekend.

He’s expected to make his Rockets debut next Wednesday in Penticton.